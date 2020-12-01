Quinwood residents no strangers to the snow

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — One area that is no stranger to snow is Quinwood in Greenbrier County.

Tiera Crist lived in Quinwood her entire life, and said this snow fall is nothing compared to what they usually see. She said preparing for a winter with a lot of snow means buying in bulk for her family and always being ready.

“Canned foods, stuff like that, bread, just buy in bulk. Eggs, stuff like that just to keep us through in case the power and stuff would go out,” Crist said.

Although that was not a concern for this snow fall, she also said they make sure their tires are good and have a backup method for heat and extra firewood.