Quota Club hosts Signing Santa Christmas Party

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Quota Club of Beckley held their 30th annual Signing Santa event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Local hearing-impaired students and teachers in Raleigh County had a chance to come out to the Dream Center and communicate with Santa Claus.

The kids performed some classic Christmas carols using sign language. There was also a lunch provided to all of the kids and teachers. And of course, Santa showed up with a few early Christmas gifts for the children.

The kids handmade Christmas ornaments

The kids also designed handmade Christmas ornaments for the members of the Quota Club.

The Quota Club says this is their favorite event of the year. The club makes it a point to help women, children, and the hearing-impaired.