Rabies cases identified in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Health Department is alerting the community about a possible health risk from rabies. There are three confirmed cases in animals. These were found in Pickaway, Zenith and Hollywood.

Health officers said rabies can be transmitted to humans by coming in contact with the saliva and/or a scratch or bite from a rabid animal. People are advised to follow these steps when they go outdoors.

Do not approach wildlife animals

Avoid contact with unfamiliar domestic animals

Keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccine

Store animal food indoors to prevent attracting animals

Ensure all outdoor trashcans have a tight-fitting lid

Rabid animals will have changes in their behavior, drooling or foaming at the mouth, the appearance of choking and a loss of balance. If you come in contact with an animal you think has rabies, you are asked to contact your health care provider. Without treatment, rabies is 100-percent fatal in humans.