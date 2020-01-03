Rabies often undetected in humans, animals

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — Three veterinary clinic employees were bitten by a rabid kitten in Morgantown on Dec. 31, 2019. The employees received treatment and are recovering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that once someone starts showing symptoms, the disease can often be fatal. In fact, the study stated less than 20 cases of survival from clinical rabies.

But how do you know if an animal has rabies?

Dave Bieri, with the National Park Service, said people cannot tell just by looking at the animal.

“Generally, they’re gonna stay away from people,” Bieri said. “So an animal that is coming close to people or approaching people is always a warning that there could be something wrong. The best thing to do is try to stay away from any wild animals.”

In order to determine if an animal has rabies, it has to undergo some tests. Regardless of whether or not an animal has rabies, people should always steer clear from wildlife and never feed the animals.

“They will start to approach people and that can cause a real problem for both people getting bit accidentally by the animals or for the animals themselves,” Bieri said.

If you do get bitten by a wild animal, Bieri said immediately wash the wound and head to the nearest hospital. The CDC reported 90 percent of all rabies cases occur in the wild. The study also stated fatalities occur when people fail to seek medical attention or are unaware of their exposure.

