OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The annual Fayette Rail Trail Expo is back!

Over 150 vendors lined the White Oak Rail Trail near the New River Gorge National Park. The seven-hour event hosted both locals and residents from surrounding counties.

Angela Perry, co-owner of Perry’s Peak Honey and The Busy Bee said she sells everything from candles to fresh eggs and fresh honey.

“It’s getting our name a whole lot more. We do the farmer’s markets already and this just added to that exposure,” Perry said.

Perry added everything she makes is homemade and made with love.