Rain Ends, Weekend Looking Nice

Friday night football will feature some soggy fields and bleachers across the two Virginias, but most of the rain should have come to an end by the time kick-off happens. You’ll likely need a jacket of some sort as temperatures look to end up a bit chilly during game time into the upper 50s and low 60s, might as well make it a rain coat just in case.

Overnight, high pressure begins to take control of the area. Drier air will steadily make it’s way in, but that won’t stop the chances of some fog appearing in areas that saw the heaviest rains earlier. Lows will hover into the mid 50s still mainly due to the left over clouds insulating the area.

Saturday we dry things out for the most part, a chance of an isolated shower will remain in the forecast for now. Saturday should clear up some of the clouds with partly cloudy skies expected through most of the day. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday is also looking to end up on the drier side, with an isolated shower possible through the daytime. Clouds will still be around but skies should fall just a bit clearer than the day before. Highs hang into the mid 70s for most. A weak front looks to try to pass through Sunday into Monday, which might spark a few overnight showers.

Monday watch for the front from Sunday night to almost stall off to our west leaving the chances for some isolated showers throughout the daytime. The front stalling off to the west will allow for our highs to remain into the 70s for most.

Tuesday our front that is stuck off to the west gets kicked into to motion as a low pressure system climbs north along it and jets into the Great Lakes region. Once it gets into the Great Lakes and southern Canada it will drag the front across our area throughout the day bringing our next best shot at some soaking rain. Highs will be determined by when during the day the front passes. For now we’re sticking to highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday some drier and cooler air begins to move into the area highs will start to dip by this point into the 60s across the region. Despite the intrusion of drier air a few showers will still remain possible across the region.

Thursday brings an end to our rain chances across the region as we watch a high pressure take firm control over the area. We really begin to feel the cooler air at this point with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. Friday continues to welcome in that cooler and drier air from up north, and end up remarkably similar to Thursday.

Into next weekend a new disturbance looks to drop in from the great lakes rising our rain chances again. For now, we’ll leave them low but as we get a better handle on what to expect, we’ll update them! Stay tuned….

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Rain coming to and end. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Watching for some rain. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.