Rain Moves in Late

DISCUSSION: Some rain will start to fall late this evening as a cold front arrives. It wouldn’t be very organized and it would be in the form of all rain as temperatures are going to fall into the mid 40s. We are in for a pretty mild night. Winds will also pick up and gust to 20 MPH at times.

Tonight’s Forecast

Friday will bring very dreary conditions to start. Showers could be heavy at times during the morning commute. We start the day off in the 40s, but only warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon. We will see a gap in the rain Friday afternoon through the evening, but it doesn’t last very long. Temperatures Friday evening fall into the upper 30s.

The Day Ahead

Saturday will also get off to a dreary start with showers moving back in. Rain continues through the day and could get heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the low 50s throughout the day, but start to fall as we head into the evening.

We should start to see the rain let up a bit by the evening as the system starts to exit. However, enough cold air looks to arrive on the back end of this system to allow for a brief transition into some snow showers overnight into early Sunday. Amounts aren’t looking to impressive at the moment, however this has the potential to create some slick spots into Sunday morning.

Light Snow By Sunday AM

Regardless, Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be much drier and calmer as well as cooler with highs in the 40s. We should keep these dry conditions through the start of next week as well for Monday with highs back in the 50s.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning, but off to our north and west there could be a bit of snowfall out of state. This is something to consider as you make your travel plans. We dry out by Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler as highs are stuck once more in the 40s.

Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to spin in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Leeward Islands. The current conditions will give Sebastien the potential to strengthen into a weak hurricane briefly before weakening later in the weekend. Regardless, the track will continue to take the storm northeast and head away from any potential landfall.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Showers making a return. Mild with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More rain changing to flurries at night. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out after a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

A few showers with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 40s.