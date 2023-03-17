BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Rainco Cattle Company hosted their Extreme Bull Riding Event for the fourteenth time this weekend.

The event took place at the Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 and will continue until Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Around twenty-eight bull riders from all around the country will be attending. Others have come to compete the event from as far as Brazil.

As always, the bull riders will fight to stay on the bulls for at least eight seconds and will be scored based on the bull’s performance and their own skills and technique.

Those who make it through the first round will continue on in the competition. The top three of the night will share a prize of around $12,000.