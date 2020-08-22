Rainelle community rallies behind young girl with cancer

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A young girl was recently diagnosed with cancer, and one man found a unique way to raise money for her family.

Izzy is 5-years-old and was diagnosed with leukemia. John Harris decided to do something to help the family during this difficult time. He got several businesses to sponsor hand prints. People were able to make hand prints on a car that Harris will be taking to a demolition derby. All of the money raised through the hand prints and donations will go directly to Izzy’s family. If Harris wins at the derby, he will donate all that money to Izzy’s family as well.