RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – Rainelle Elementary was presented with an Emergency Response Shield on behalf of the Rainelle Police Department.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, on behalf of the Rainelle Police Department an Emergency Response Shield (ERS) purchased through Hardwire, LLC. was presented to Rainelle Elementary.

The ERS will provide protection to students, staff, and law enforcement at the school in the event of an active shooter incident.

Sgt. Vaught is assigned to Rainelle Elementary several days during the week in addition to his duties as a patrol supervisor with the Rainelle Police Department. His dedication to providing a safe and secure environment for the students, faculty, and staff at Rainelle Elementary does not go unnoticed.

In the coming weeks, the Rainelle Police Department will be presenting an Emergency Response Shield to Crichton, Rupert and Smoot Elementary Schools in Greenbrier County.