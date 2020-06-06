Rainelle Medical Center offering free sports physicals in June

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A head’s up for student-athletes, as the Rainelle Medical Center will be holding free sports physicals throughout this month.

Starting Monday, June 8, 2020, Western Greenbrier students can have theirs Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting that Wednesday, June 10, Eastern Greenbrier County students are welcome Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Appointments are required, and vaccines are also available during the physical.

For Eastern Greenbrier County students, call 304-645-1052. For Western Greenbrier County students, call 304-392-6972. You can also call the main office at 304-438-6188 for questions or to schedule an appointment ahead of time.