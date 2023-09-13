SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Shady Spring Senior Running Back Gavin Davis averaged more than 8 yards per carry, as the Tigers defeated the Summers County Bobcats 31-28 on Friday.

Davis was a workhorse all night long for Shady carrying 22 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis also led the way for the Tigers’ game-winning drive, recording a 41-yard catch before scoring the game-winning touchdown.

The breakout performance helped lift the Tigers to a 2-1 record. They face off against their Raleigh County Rivals, the Independence Patriots on Friday, September 15, 2023.