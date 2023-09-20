COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – Week Four’s Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week truly did it all for his team on Friday.

Independence Quarterback Trey Bowers excelled in three phases as the Patriots dominated their Raleigh County rival against Shady Spring on Friday.

Bowers threw for 118 yards and a touchdown while adding 111 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

But it wasn’t just on offense where Bowers made his mark. He also intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown, setting the tone on the first drive of the game.

Bowers and the defending State Champion Patriots will be on the road in Week Five, taking on a tough opponent in Mingo Central.