PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – This week’s Player of the Week could not be caught, giving one of the best defenses in the state the run-around all game long.

This week’s Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week is Princeton Wide Receiver Dominick Collins.

Collins was unguardable in Princeton’s instant-classic shootout against the Hurricane Redskins.

The speedy receiver caught ten passes for 175 yards, torching the Hurricane defense. He also added four touchdowns, putting him at an eye-popping 15 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.

It’s another big matchup for Collins and the Tigers this week as they head to Beckley to take on Woodrow Wilson on Friday.