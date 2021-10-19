Rainelle Police Chief: Alleged criminals are being taken off the streets

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — People living in the town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County are starting to see fewer people on the streets at night. That is thanks to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police and the new Police Chief, JP Stevens.

“I’ve been, at nighttime, running everybody off the streets,” Stevens said. “If there’s no business to be out there, then they need to [get] out of there. The ones that don’t live in town, I tell them, ‘What are you doing in this town? You need to go back to where you live.'”

Stevens said they are going to start enforcing the no loitering laws throughout town. He asked business owners and community members to put up no loitering and no trespassing signs on their property. These owners can sign a form stating they want the Rainelle Police Department to enforce that.

“A lot of it’s quieted down now,” Stevens said. “You don’t see the presence on the street at nights like you used to.”

People living in and around Rainelle are starting to breathe a sigh of relief. Community members told 59News they are thankful for Police Chief Stevens’ hard work getting alleged criminals and drugs off the streets.

Community member Michael Snead said with this effort, he now worries about the homeless population.

“It’s a good thing as far as the drugs are concerned, but some of the homeless are veterans, and they need help,” Snead said.

Stevens said he is planning to hold monthly meetings in Rainelle with community members and business owners to address these issues.