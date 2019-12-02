Closings
Rainelle prepared for first snow fall of the Christmas season

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– On Monday Dec. 2, people across West Virginia woke up to a Winter Wonderland.

Rainelle Town Recorder Bill Bell said they do not call extra people into work on storm days, but they are always prepared.

“We always are prepared where we live at because we know where we live,” Bell said. “And we always watch the news, we get prepared. Our guys, we have a small crew but they’re very good at what they do.”

Bell wants to warn people if they see salt trucks on the roads be patient. He said keep the roads clear and safe during storms is their main priority.

“It’s an older community so we want to make sure everybody is safe,” Bell said. “They can get from store to store and make sure emergency equipment can get to them. It’s a big deal for us.”

Bell said their crews will be out until the snow stops and all the roads are safe for people to drive on.

Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Zach Guion

