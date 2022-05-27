RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– One local town is pulling out all the stops for its memorial day weekend celebrations. Rainelle is hosting the L.Z. Rainelle, West Virginia Veteran’s Reunion this weekend. On May 26th the Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle ride made its way through town, and some veterans are staying in Rainelle for the memorial day weekend celebrations. Veteran’s Reunion organizer Molisha Samples says Saturday, May 28, 2022, will be a busy day in Rainelle.

Saturday we have our grand parade taking place. It starts at noon. We’ll go through the streets of Rainelle, mainly Route 60. A concert starting at 7 at Rainelle Elementary, we’ve got Mike Patterson and Midnight Express, followed by our aerial fireworks hopefully kicking off at 9:30. Molisha Samples

The Grand Marshals for the parade will be the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers. Following the parade, there will be a MURBLES tournament at Rainelle Elementary, with the winner receiving a free pontoon rental on Summersville Lake.