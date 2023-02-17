FLOOD WARNINGS: Western Fayette and Raleigh County, including Clear Creek, Dry Creek, Arnett, Coalfield, Pax, Scarbro and Elkridge until 7 PM Friday, 2/17

Western Wyoming and McDowell county, including Clear Fork, Hanover, Apple Grove, and Beartown until 8 PM Friday 2/17

Tazewell County, including Richlands, Bandy, Stony Ridge until 11:30 PM Friday 2/17

Eastern Greenbrier County including Anthony, Wild Meadow, Neola, Trainer until 8 PM Friday 2/17

Summers County, including Hilldale, Buck, Pence Springs

Monroe County including Alderson, Wolf Creek.

Greenbrier County including Ronceverte, Frazier.

This is for folks along the Greenbrier River. As flood waters from up stream move out, folks downstream will want to monitor rising flood waters as the swell continues to flush out.

STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR ALL 55 WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES FOR HIGH WATER AND MUDSLIDE RISKS.



After an active day of flooding the good news is the rain has come to an end . Rivers that have reached flood stage will begin to subside but it will take time. High water across roadways, ditches, low spots will also begin to subside but again, it will take time. Temps are dropping as well, so water left on roads will refreeze after sunset adding to the dangers tonight. Until flood waters fully subside (most likely Saturday morning), do not drive across flooded roadways. Getting stranded in water when temps are 30 degrees can be deadly. Again, the good news is the rain has come to an end so we won’t be adding to river level totals but it will take time for swollen rivers to move that water out of our region. Snow is likely but accumulations are minimum along higher elevations. A grassy coating to once inch possible. Overnight lows drop into the 20s so black ice will be an issue through Saturday morning.

Saturday sunshine returns as we once again warm back up into the mid and upper 40s. A brisk wind will certainly make it feel cooler and freezing morning temps will make for slick travel in the morning with patchy black ice. However, the break in rain will certainly help rivers and creeks continue to fall aiding in recovery and clean up efforts.

Sunday is anothe dry and sunshiny day with that spring feel returning. Temps rise from the 30s into the 50s by the afternoon. A light southwest breeze will certainly make continued clean up efforts easier.

Monday offers a good start with sunshine and temps warming up nicely from a frosty pre-dawn. From the 30s into the low 50s by the afternoon we’ll see a few clouds filtering in around dinnertime. Temps remain in the 40s until midnight when showers are expected to push in and last through Tuesday. Overnight lows stay above freezing for most in the upper 30s.

Tuesday a weak system pushes in with off and on showers most of the day. A good soaking rain for sure. Between breaks of showers, some sunshine will help push us near the 50 degree mark as shower begin to fade by late evening. Overnight lows look to remain mild enough we won’t see an icing issue overnight.

Wednesday features more rain off and on throughout the day. With our ground saturated from the last few days of rain it’ll be a good idea to once again monitor local creeks and streams. Temps for the day are WELL above average pushing into the mid and upper 60s. The soggy and muddy winter continues as this unsettled pattern carries us into Thursday.

Thursday we finally get a glimpse of improvements but first morning showers, heavy at times, will cause issues for the morning commute. Temps are VERY mild with many of us pushing into the upper 60s and low 70s. As clouds break up Thursday late afternoon, the bonus sunshine may help push us a few degrees warmer.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.



TONIGHT:

Winter returns. Snow showers, windy. Lows in the low 20s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Brisk & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Iso. shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit and miss showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, rumbles, and wind. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Iso showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

FRIDAY

Cooler but drier. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunny, chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny, cooler. Highs in the low 40s.