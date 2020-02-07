Raleigh Center driveway collapses

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The driveway in and out of the Raleigh Center in Daniels collapsed around 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2020 leaving the road closed.

Will Davis, the Public Information Officer for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, told 59News the road caved in. He said the Division of Highways is investigating why this happened, but the fast moving water is a determining factor.

“Right now, it’s the only way in and out, they are working on a secondary route to be able to get people out in case of an emergency,” Davis said. “The staff says they are prepared for such scenario. So hopefully they’ve got a back up plan in place.”

Employees at Raleigh Center said all necessary precautions are being taken.