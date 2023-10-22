DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County 4-H camp hosted their third annual Fall Festival.

Entry for families, no matter the size, was only five dollars. The festival included everything from free snacks to carnival games.

Each child also left with a goody basket. Organizer Barbie Little said that after COVID, she wanted to give families an inexpensive and fun fall event.

“It’s a good, safe place to come and be with your family. That’s why we kept the price so low to get in,” said Little.

Free crafts were also available for children. Gently used Halloween costumes were also being collected for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s costume vault.