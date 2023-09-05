BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local author from Raleigh County published their very first book about the Mountain State and is donating the proceeds to two charities.

Author James Nixon titled his novel, “Graveled Country Roads.”

The book details the journey of growing up in West Virginia in the 50s and 60s. His eldest daughter encouraged him to publish the book after hearing stories about his life, such as working 10 to 14 hours as a child and surviving a near-death experience battling a wildfire at eleven years old.

One of the best parts, however, is all proceeds from the book go to a good cause.

“We’re raising funds for St. Judes and cerebral palsy so all of the profits go to those two charities,” said Nixon. “I thought if we could help some child that is sick, then we’ll promote it and devote the interest to it, so that feels good.”

Nixon adds he finds it astounding that several readers who purchased the book personally called him to say they couldn’t put it down and finished it on the first day.

To purchase Nixon’s novel, click here. You can also call 865-584-9573 to buy the novel or to receive more information.