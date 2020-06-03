Raleigh County awarded Community Development Block Grant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During Governor Jim Justice’s virtual announcement, Raleigh County was award millions with a Community Development Block Grant.

A total of 17 grants were awarded for development projects in 14 counties across West Virginia, provide utility and infrastructure improvements for rural communities. Projects submitted were vetted and recommended for the Governor’s approval by the WV Community and Development Office.

In Raleigh County, $643,999 was awarded to the Raleigh County Commission, in partnership with Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Region 1 Planning & Development Council and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), to benefit a broadband extension project located at Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park.

“Today’s grant announcement for expanding the broadband around the west side of the airport, completing the loop, is a great addition to our efforts to develop that side of the airport park,” said Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “It’ll go a long way to attracting businesses to this area, especially in the Aerospace industry.