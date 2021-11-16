Raleigh County begins redistricting process

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The redistricting process is starting up in Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Commission voted to hire a company called Atlas to help with the redistricting process. The county currently has 87 precincts. Commissioners are hoping to redraw lines to have 15 to 20 less precincts.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver, said they hope redistricting will help decrease the amount of people needed to help work the polls during elections.

“If we can cut twenty off, that will save us from paying 100 more poll works so this will be a big saving for Raleigh County as far as how many machines we will need at each precinct and so forth,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said the company will complete the redistricting process by January 1, 2022. After that, there will be a public meeting where residents can view changes to their voting district and their new voting locations.