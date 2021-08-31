Raleigh County Superintendent breaks down quarantine protocol

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education has different COVID-19 measures in place for students, teachers and staff. David Price, the Superintendent for Raleigh County, said they are working closely with the health department and Department of Health and Human Resources to determine close contacts with positive COVID-19 cases.

“If a student is in contact with a person who tests positive, close contact would be considered within six feet for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period,” Price explained.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to leave the decision about mask wearing up to individual parents for the academic year. Price said the decision to require a close contact to quarantine depends on whether or not they were wearing a mask.

“If both students are masked, then only the positive has to quarantine. If only one student is masked, both students are included and have to quarantine,” said Price.

The protocol for vaccinated students, teachers, and staff is different; vaccinated people are not considered close contacts by the health department.

“If students are vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine unless they are demonstrating symptoms,” said Price.

At least 1.5 million West Virginians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 32 cases of the more contagious Delta variant in Raleigh County, so far.

Price said if a student is vaccinated, they can be removed from the contact tracing list.

“If the parent notifies the nurse that they have been vaccinated, all they have to do is provide a copy of that to the school as evidence and they’re taken off the contact tracing list,” said Price.