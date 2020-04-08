Raleigh County BOE creates “Staycation” Adventure Club for spring break

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, April 8, 2020 was supposed to be the last day of school in Raleigh County before spring break; however, the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

Raleigh County Public Schools still wanted to give their students a chance to explore the world. Administrators created a “Staycation” page with access to online learning, virtual tours of museums, and even live streams inside of aquariums around the country.

Allison Shriver is a fifth grade math teacher at Bradley Elementary School. She said she is so glad the kids are getting the option to explore the world this way.

“Virtual field trips and explorations of our world so they can see museums, culture and art from all over. We may be here in Raleigh County, and stuck, not able to move, but we are able to know there is an entire world out there” Shriver said.

All the resources for “Staycation” can be found on RSCD Staycation – Spring Break website.