Raleigh County BOE hands out food after shortage last week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools were back out handing meal boxes to students after running out of food last week. Superintendent David Price said they provided 5,600 meal packs on Thursday, April 9, 2020, which is enough for 10 meals for a week.

Josh Milam is a parent in Raleigh County. He said these boxes are amazing during the COVID-19 pandemic and no parent should be afraid to ask for help.

“I think they are pretty important for everybody,” Milam said. “I’m afraid people aren’t taking advantage of it and they’re not doing it because of that the program is going to get cancelled and if it does, then the families that truly need it aren’t going to have it available. So we try to come out and support and get them.”

“Everyone is very appreciative of being able to pull this off and be able to do this,”Price said.

Price wanted to give a big thanks to the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park for providing food this week. Raleigh County will not be giving food out next week because it is technically Spring Break. Food distribution will resume the week of April 20.