Raleigh County BOE holds first meeting of academic year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education held its first meeting of the new school year Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Members of the BOE discussed updated COVID-19 case numbers and how students who are in quarantine can stay on top of their school work. There were 32 positive COVID-19 cases in the first six days of the academic year. There are 330 people in quarantine.

Angie Foster is the Director of Health Services for Raleigh County Schools. She said the decision to quarantine students when exposed to COVID-19 is based on whether they are wearing a mask.

“Both students are masked and one is positive and one is within six feet for a accumulation of 15 minutes or more, then that person that is in close contact and is masked would not have to quarantine,” said Foster.

Foster said if someone at the school tests positive and is unmasked, they determine close contacts and those people would have to quarantine unless they are vaccinated.