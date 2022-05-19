BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.

Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses others may not know exist in Raleigh County.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase that business can say I’m here, you don’t have to travel out of town. Don’t go spend your money in Virginia spend your money here in Beckley we have everything you need,” said Rotellini.

The Business Show continues through Friday, May 20, 2022.