GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS)– A grant from Governor Jim Justice was awarded to a Raleigh County businessman helping to fund a new initiative repurposing old coal mines.

Austin Caperton grew up in the coal community of Slab Fork, Raleigh County.

“My great grandfather started a coal company three miles over the mountain in 1907 and it lasted until 1983 until they ran out of coal,” Caperton said. “My vision is to start an industry that doesn’t have an end to it.”

That industry Caperton mentioned: freshwater salmon aquaculture. His new startup, Appalachian Salmon, outlines a plan to take the purified water collected in the cavities of old coal mines, filter it, and use it to grow and maintain a sustainable, self-sufficient, salmon farm before recirculating it back into the ground where the process starts over again.

This caught the eye of Governor Jim Justice who recently awarded the former member of his administration a $5 million grant to help fund the project.

“When I got the news that I was going to get that grant, literally tears came to my eyes because the governor of our state has said we are behind you and that means so much to me,” Caperton added.

Caperton recently purchased the old Maple Meadow Mine in the Glen Daniel area of Raleigh County to be the site of the first Appalachain Salmon farm. He said the grant is not enough to fully fund the project but it is a huge start to begin preparations breaking ground and updating necessary infrastructure. The initiative brings in much-needed jobs from construction, fish management, shipping, and beyond to an area hard hit by the decline of coal.

“Couple hundred construction jobs while it’s ongoing. Probably in the neighborhood of a couple of hundred full-time jobs and each full-time job creates 5 to 10 support jobs in the area so it’s big,” Caperton paused. “You know, if you had been here when the coal industry was thriving you would know what an industry can do for an economy, and we lost that.”

Appalachian Salmon plans to begin moving forward with the project in the near future. Caperton says he already has a list of other former mining sites he plans to expand to.

To learn more about the startup and receive updates click here.