BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials and community members celebrated the opening of a Family Treatment Court on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

Raleigh County is the 13th county in West Virginia to install a Family Treatment Court, which is a program for parents with an active child abuse and neglect case. The court will provide services and support to parents in recovery while they get treatment.

Chautle Haught, a FTC specialist, said their goal is to return children to a safer environment faster and more efficiently.

“Having a family treatment court and that support is able to help folks get into treatment faster, see their children and unify families back together faster,” said Haught.

Judge Andrew Dimlich, the Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge, said he was very excited to see the amount of people showing their support.

“The amount of community support that we’re getting and the amount of people volunteering to put their time into the program and help with these troubled families has just been amazing,” said Dimlich.

Overall, the Family Treatment Court is a voluntary program that works to help families stay whole.