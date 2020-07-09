Raleigh County celebrates Parks and Recreation month

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Raleigh County is celebrating!

The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation team would usually hold events to celebrate. Because of COVID-19 concerns, they are doing a social media campaign instead. Each week they will highlight an employee and one of their parks.

Molly Williams is the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

“July being a huge outdoor recreational time frame. It’s a good time to kind of highlight your fantastic employees and your fantastic parks that people might not realize play such an important role in outdoor life,” Williams said.

To celebrate the month, Williams suggested social distancing at your favorite parks in Raleigh County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News