RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Super Duke’s American Bar and Grill.

The new restaurant is at Crossroads Mall and features American fare, including hamburgers, pot roast, spaghetti and an all-day breakfast menu.

“The French toast, honestly, that recipe, and it’s all the chef’s, that’s their recipe, it’s a trade secret; it’s incredible,” said owner Kyle Hurd. “It’s the best French toast I’ve ever had in my lifetime. I promise you. I’m here to promote my business. But that’s me as a human being. I was like ‘Oh, our food’s going to be pretty good’. I ate it, and I was like, ‘Whoa, ok, I think we’re onto something, here.'”