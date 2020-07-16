Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s office closed for 14 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County office is closing for two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s office is shut down for 14 days, following a decision made by Raleigh County Commission and the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department. Whether the employee contracted the virus from travel or community transmission is unknown at this time.

Tolliver said at least 12 employees work at the office, and all of them are quarantining at home. While in constant communication with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, the office will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

