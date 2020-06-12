Raleigh County Circuit Judges accepting applications for vacant magistrate seat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A developing story from the West Virginia Primary Election on June 9, 2020. After Steve Massie won the race for the Division 2 Magistrate on Tuesday questions rose about what would happen to his seat after he resigned from the position back in March.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich said to fill Massie’s open seat they are currently taking applications.

“Anybody who is interested can send an application to my office and we will review those and we will make a decision,” Dimlich said. “We will go through all of the applications, I don’t know if we will do interviews but I would obviously do a consultation with the other three circuit judges and we will make a decision at that time.”

Dimlich said there has been no decision on whether they will appoint a magistrate for this term which ends on December 31.

There is still a pending Judaical investigation following allegations of unethical conduct against Steve Massie.