BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore was recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, as an honorary Secretary of State.

When designating Moore, Warner emphasized Moore had ensured “clean, fair safe” elections to voters.

Moore, who served in Beckley Police Department and was elected Raleigh County Sheriff for two terms before being elected clerk in 2016, announced his retirement earlier in 2022. He will not seek re-election to the six-year term in November.

The award was kept secret from Moore until the ceremony, although Warner’s office had notified Raleigh Chief Deputy Elections Clerk Tammy Richardson of the award a few hours before Moore received it.

“I’m only 39 years old, so, I want to enjoy a few years,” Moore quipped. “Secretary Warner, I appreciate this. This was indeed a surprise.”