BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Code enforcement in Raleigh County is getting easier to use both in the county and everywhere.

In fact, software is going high-tech –with a completely modernized permit system, according to Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver.

The Raleigh County Commission approved the new software program during the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The software allows users from around the world to access Raleigh County Code Enforcement information.

County officials raised the rate for construction permits from one-quarter percent to one-half percent, to pay for the new system.

“You don’t necessarily have to come in and get a permit, here, or whatever, to see where the land is,” said Tolliver. “It doesn’t matter, anywhere in the world, from what I’ve been told, that you can get on the computer, check on your permit, or apply for a permit.”

Tolliver said the new system streamlines the construction process in Raleigh County.