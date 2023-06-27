BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission appointed Jay Quesenberry to the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Board of Directors during the regular commission meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 20233.

The five-member board oversees the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Quesenberry, a former radio personality who is well-known in southern West Virginia, said the appointment aligns with his interests and that he looks forward to serving Raleigh County.

“It’s something I have great interest in, because responding to emergencies, whether it be or an ambulance, a fire truck, a police officer, whatever the emergency, it’s just a very important function of this county,” said Quesenberry. “And, it’s an honor to be able to serve.”

Quesenberry is currently Raleigh County administrator.