BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Commission appointed a fire coordinator during the Tuesday, September 19, 2023, regular meeting, and he said one of his goals is to lower homeowners’ fire insurance rates.

Jason Whiting is currently the captain of Charleston Fire Department.

Whiting, a Raleigh County resident, had previously rallied in favor of the Raleigh County fire levy.

He said one of his first goals as coordinator will be to get new equipment for the county’s fire departments, which can help lower insurance costs.

“The fire departments are graded on that, how new the fire trucks are, or how equipment is, how new breathing apparatus, bunk gear,” he explained. “All that stuff helps with their insurance ratings. And, of course, better insurance ratings for the fire department, the cheaper rates the citizens are going to have.”

Capt. Whiting said he will focus full-time on his work as Raleigh County Fire Coordinator.

He said that he is preparing to retire from his career at Charleston Fire Department.