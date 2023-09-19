BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission approved a $19 million lease bond during the regular meeting on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, as part of a deal to help the expansion of a plastics manufacturing plant near Airport Road in Beaver.

In 2000, Klockner-Pentaplast, with a Virginia headquarters in the United States, set up operation in Raleigh County.

Company officials are now working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to expand operations in Raleigh County.

The lease bond is part of a plan which allows the county to lease the expansion space from NRGRDA and to sub-lease the space to Klockner-Pentaplast, which guarantees 21 jobs as part of the arrangement, according to Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver.

“They’re guaranteeing 21 jobs, but I’ve been told it could actually end up 60 to 80 new jobs,” Tolliver said, adding that the jobs are higher-paying manufacturing jobs.

Tolliver said the move benefits West Virginians and also the company, which promises a substantial investment of $26 million.

“They have been a great company for Raleigh County,” he added.

Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop said Klockner will get a tax break of fifty percent, as part of the agreement.

“As long as they also, at the time they start up, with the new equipment, new expansion, they hire 21 new employees, so it’s a trade-off for employees for tax benefit. That’s only on the personal property.” Tolliver said construction is set to start within a year.