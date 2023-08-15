BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission allotted $450,000 to Bradley Public Service for the upcoming West Raleigh sewer project during the regular meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The money funds installation of sewer lines from Ameagle to Eunice, said Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver. Tolliver said the new sewer system is a liquid system, which is much less expensive than other systems.

“In other words, if you live down there, coming out of your septic tank, there’s a grinder that grinds everything up, and it goes through a two-inch line, and it ships it all the way to the plant,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver said he anticipates the West Raleigh Project will cost around $5 million.