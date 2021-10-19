Raleigh County Commission approves DUI grants

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission approved three DUI grants at their biweekly meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The grants are approved for up to $5,000.

DUI grants go towards overtime pay for deputies on traffic enforcement and drunk driving patrols. The grant is offered to the Sheriff’s Office three times per year. Jason Redden, Highway Safety Patrol Liaison for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, said officers on patrol are specifically looking out for impaired drivers to keep roadways as safe as possible.

“They go out, they look for people, they pull them over, they make contact, they interact, and then if they find some reason to think they are impaired or there’s another crime being committed, they will act,” Redden said.

Redden said patrols can happen any day or any time of the week.