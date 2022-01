BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission took steps to expand absentee ballot access for certain people on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The commission approved a resolution to allow emergency absentee voting for people in the hospital or nursing home who are unable to get out to the polls to vote. County Commissioner David Tolliver told 59News the resolution came to the commission at the request of the county clerk to make sure everyone has a chance to vote.