BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission approved a resolution that commissioners said will help to bring one hundred new jobs to the Beckley area.

The Commission voted to allow the Raleigh County Buildings Commission to acquire the Klockner Penaplast of America’s facility on Blue Angel Lane in Beaver.

The commission will then sublease the building to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for use by Klockner, and will issue taxable lease revenue bonds up to 19 million dollars, allowing Klockner to lease the building for ownership.

Klockner has plans to expand the existing facility and to bring an international plastics manufacturing operation to the area.

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher worked with commissioners for two years to develop the financing plan.

“In order to really provide the best rates and the best terms, we felt that working with the Raleigh County Commission, through the construction, and issuing a bond to help support the construction financing and potential long-term financing on this project was really the best rate environment for Klockner to be able to expand here,” Belcher said.

Tolliver said the move is a win for both county residents and Klockner.

“They have been here for several years,” said Tolliver. “The work force has been great for them, and they’re really enthused, and when we found out they were moving their international office here to Raleigh County; like I said, win, win.”