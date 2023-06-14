BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three members of Raleigh County Commission have differing views of a new construction fee raise.

At the last regular Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in a split vote, Commissioners raised the fee to build in the county from a quarter of a percent to one-half percent.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the raise is necessary, despite a recent construction boon in the county. Tolliver said the county has one of the lowest rates in the state. According to Tolliver, Raleigh County Code Enforcement operates in the red, not bringing in enough money to pay office salaries.

The state also raised costs in the upcoming fiscal years for county employees’ health care insurance rates through the Public Employee Insurance Agency. Raleigh County Commission has voted to pay the cost for workers instead of asking employees to do it.

“With the increase of PEIA of $350,000 a year, plus $600,000 or so in the red, right now, we just felt that we had to do something,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said the fee increase will also help fund a new software system which connects the Raleigh County Code Enforcement Office to the rest of the world, allowing builders around the globe to check the status of their licenses and other information.

Raleigh County Commissioner Linda Epling joined Tolliver in approving the permit fee raise, but Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth voted against the raise. He said doubling the rate seems excessive.

“If you’re building a $400,000 home, it will cost you one thousand dollars to get a building permit, before. Now, it’s doubled. It’s going to cost you $200,000 to get that permit, so that’s the price of a refrigerator, or stove, or washer or dryer,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth said he would have supported a more modest increase.

The commission is in agreement on the need for new software, which Duckworth says could cost between $12,000 to $20,000.