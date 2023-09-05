BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Commission approved a grant for the new aviation program at New River Community Technical College on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The commission gave $250,000 to support the program for college students hoping to start in Fall of 2024.

The college already has two or three airplanes, a jet engine and a hangar at the airport for the aviation school.

Dave Tolliver, President of the Raleigh County Commission, said the money will help support students in the new program.

“This grant here will help them buy all of the necessary equipment to get the school started, so we are tickled to death to be able to give the grant to New River Community.”

The commissioners also agreed on hiring two new Raleigh County deputies, Scott Dobson and Jacob Eller, as well as Kimberly Honaker in the tax department.

Other business included the approval of a 15-day notice for four dilapidated houses to be torn down that were burnt or abandoned. The goal is to help clean up Raleigh County and help beautify neighborhoods and the area.

Lastly, a new heating system was approved for the courthouse in case of power outages.