BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia audiences may soon see and hear their favorite shows on the Grandview Amphitheatre stage more easily.

Raleigh County Commission approved a grant of $8,000 to the theater company, which attracts locals and tourists to shows every year, on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, during the regular commission meeting.

TWV General Manager Gayle Oaks said she plans to use the grant money to improve the sound system and to upgrade the lighting on the outdoor stage.

“We’ve got some old lighting out there, and getting the pieces to make them work,” Oaks said. “Instead of having two dimmer boardss we’re going to have four, and so that’s going to be able to light all of towers, the back wall, and the top of the house. So it’s very exciting.”

Commissioners earmarked the grant to support the popular outdoor dramas.