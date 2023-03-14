BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Members of the Raleigh County Commission approved a half-a-million dollar grant for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in a special meeting Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The grant awarded $544,000 to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The money will go toward building infrastructure and adding over 100 acres of property.

Once the project finishes, the land will be available for more businesses to use.

Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commission President, said the project may not only help create more jobs but will eventually help train airplane mechanics for colleges.

“It’s been projected once all of this property is done, it could possibly bring in 856 new jobs to the county,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver also believes that after construction begins in the next month or two, it will take about two years to complete.

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport will also pay $535,000 toward the project.