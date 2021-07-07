Raleigh County Commission helps fund sewer project

PINEY VIEW, WV (WVNS) — The Piney View community in Raleigh County will see some infrastructure changes soon.

The Raleigh County Commission agreed to provide $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan for a new public sewer system. It will run from Piney View School, down Stonewall Road towards Batoff Mountain.

The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million. Big projects like this usually take at least four years to complete. Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said he hopes to expedite the process.

“We know where the lines are going and so forth, who we’ll be hooked up to and we’re hoping with us putting the money in there we’re looking at least no more than two years to have this project going,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver said the new sewer system is desperately needed in the area. He added the commission will apply for state grants to fully fund the project.