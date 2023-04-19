BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission office was filled with applause, prayers and tears this week.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, commissioners honored three World War II veterans in a ceremony arranged by Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver.

“Commissioner Tolliver is a veteran, himself,” said Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “And he ran into some folks at the {Veteran’s Affairs} hospital, you know, and they had some conversation, just kind of opened the door to an absolute no-brainer in that a chance to honor men like this, that truly set the foundation of our country, it’s such an honor.”

U.S. Navy veteran James Floyd was given accolades by a speaker from the United States Navy.

The room was brought to tears when Floyd accepted the plaque from Commissioner Linda K. Epling and said he had never expected the honor.

U.S. Army veteran Glen Darrell Johnson of Oak Hill had received a victory medal for his service in World War II. Johnson also served in the Korean War, where he received three Bronze Stars.

The Bronze Star medal is awarded for heroic conduct in an armed conflict. After receiving his award from the Raleigh County Commission, he said he still remembers those who didn’t come home.

“The Koreans says that seven of the GIs that were captured chose to stay in Korea, not to come home, but I don’t believe that,” he said. “I just believe they tortured them, or something, and used that for an excuse. I really do.”

Army veteran Roy Shrewsbury of Shady Spring, now 98 years old and the recipient of two Purple Hearts, awarded to those wounded in action, and three Bronze Stars, was unable to attend the ceremony, but his son accepted his plaque in his honor.

“He would be overjoyed, you know, that somebody would think enough to present him with this,” said Roy Shrewsbury II, of Daniels, Shrewsbury’s son. “One of them purple hearts, he said, ‘I didn’t think I really deserved it, because I didn’t think the wound was that bad. But I guess they did because they gave me one.’”