Raleigh County Commission moves forward with water and sewer projects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission is continuing their efforts to bring public water and sewer expansion to most of the county.

The Commission approved a resolution to request grant funding for the Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD – Ellison Ridge Water Extension project. This will impact 28 customers in the area.

Commission President Dave Tolliver said after all four water projects in the area are completed, a majority of the county will have access to public water.

“Right now with the completion of these three projects in the Shady area and Rhodell, we will have almost 98 percent of all people in Raleigh County have public water,” Tolliver said.

The commission also approved $13,125 for an income survey study for the Harper-Eccles Sewer Extension project. Tolliver said once accurate data on household income in the area is gathered, they can begin determining the cost of expanding sewer infrastructure in the area.